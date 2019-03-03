Notice Guest Book View Sign

EL DORADO-Page, Elva 89, Elva's life began on May 21, 1929, the daughter of John Alva and Anna Sophia (Hall) Gill in Benton, KS. She attended Benton and El Dorado Schools and then Beautician School. She married Edgar "Ed" Page on June 28, 1947, in Leon, KS. Elva owned and operated "Elva's Hair and Skin Care" in El Dorado for 52 years. She was the first Redken retail dealer in Kansas. She loved to play Bingo, read, and sew clothes for her girls while they were in school. Her loving family includes her son and his wife, Edgar "Ed" and Sharon Page of Overland Park, KS, daughters and their husbands, Terryl and Joseph Pajor of Wichita, Susan and Terry Whiteside of Potwin, KS; sister- in-laws, Doris Gill of Benton, Betty (Hank) McElroy of Beaumont, KS; 4 grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Page, Brandon Whiteside, Traci (Mickey) Malone, Colby Whiteside, 2 step-grandchildren, Jennifer Smith and Sara (Matt) Koochel. Preceded by her parents; spouse; brothers, Merton, Jim and Bernie Gill. Elva passed away peacefully on Wed, Feb 27, 2019. Her family will gather with friends on Mon, March 4, from 1-2 pm at Carlson Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held at 2 pm. She will be laid to rest in the Benton Cemetery. Memorials: Serenity Hospice or Asbury Park. Please sign her online guest book and leave a memory of Elva at

200 S Star St

El Dorado , KS 67042

Carlson Colonial Funeral Home
200 S Star St
El Dorado , KS 67042
(316) 321-1657
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019

