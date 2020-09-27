1/1
Elva Webster
1913 - 2020
Elva Webster
August 16, 1913 - September 21, 2020
Rose Hill, Kansas - Rose Hill, Kansas - Elva Blanche (Dill) Webster, 107, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away September 21, 2020. A private family service has been held. Elva was born in Butler County, KS. She attended Rose Country School from 1st through 8th grade and graduated from Rose Hill High School in 1931. Elva married Thelmo Lorraine "Rainey" Webster on October 19, 1935. Always a faithful servant, Elva was a long-time member of the Rose Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed serving her church and community. Elva was preceded in death by her parents, "Burt" and "Gertie" (Hill) Dill; husband, "Rainey" Webster; brothers, Gayle, Kenneth, Paul, and Loren Dill; sisters, Ethyl Cox and Helen Ensminger. She is survived by: sons, Larry (Peggy) Webster, Garfield, AR, Dennis (Joyce) Webster, Rose Hill; daughters Rita (Rick) Johnson, Assaria, KS, and Bonnie (Floyd) Dowell, Rose Hill; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Rose Hill United Methodist Church, PO Box 189, Rose Hill, KS 67133 and the Rose Hill Senior Center, 217 E. Silknitter, Rose Hill, KS 67133.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
September 26, 2020
Loved that lady, she was an inspiration. We always enjoyed her birthday cakes for Jesus's Birthday every year at the Methodist Church. Last year at her Birthday party, I told her my name .... she said "What, you didn't think I would remember?" Put me in my place for sure. We will miss you Elva.
Beverly Schneider
Friend
September 26, 2020
What a beautiful soul! One of my most favorite people!
I will remember her with love.
My prayers are with the family, as i know how much they will miss her.
Cindy Nickel
Friend
September 25, 2020
Sorry for your loss, dad always spoke fondly of her.
Mike Hill
Family
