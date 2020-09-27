Elva WebsterAugust 16, 1913 - September 21, 2020Rose Hill, Kansas - Rose Hill, Kansas - Elva Blanche (Dill) Webster, 107, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away September 21, 2020. A private family service has been held. Elva was born in Butler County, KS. She attended Rose Country School from 1st through 8th grade and graduated from Rose Hill High School in 1931. Elva married Thelmo Lorraine "Rainey" Webster on October 19, 1935. Always a faithful servant, Elva was a long-time member of the Rose Hill United Methodist Church and enjoyed serving her church and community. Elva was preceded in death by her parents, "Burt" and "Gertie" (Hill) Dill; husband, "Rainey" Webster; brothers, Gayle, Kenneth, Paul, and Loren Dill; sisters, Ethyl Cox and Helen Ensminger. She is survived by: sons, Larry (Peggy) Webster, Garfield, AR, Dennis (Joyce) Webster, Rose Hill; daughters Rita (Rick) Johnson, Assaria, KS, and Bonnie (Floyd) Dowell, Rose Hill; 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Rose Hill United Methodist Church, PO Box 189, Rose Hill, KS 67133 and the Rose Hill Senior Center, 217 E. Silknitter, Rose Hill, KS 67133.