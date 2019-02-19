Davis, Elvin Gene June 29, 1952-February 14, 2019, born in Clearview, Oklahoma, United States Army Military Veteran and Retired Cessna Employee. Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. Survived by children, Chanell Weaver, Jamar & Demetrius Davis; siblings, Andrew Hicks, Jocella Jenkins & Quinnie Davis; seven grandchildren. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
