Elvin Harold Stockebrand

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvin Harold Stockebrand.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
10102 E. 95th St. S.
Derby, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Stockebrand, Elvin Harold 94, died, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his son's residence. He was a truck driver for Safeway for many years. Elvin is survived by his daughter, Vonnie Vaughn and husband, Mike; son,, Greg Stockebrand and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Greg Vaughn, Nate Ramirez and wife, Dawn, Lesley Vaughn and companion, Bobby Bankston, Gregory Stockebrand and wife, Mary, Brian Stockebrand; great-grandchildren, Bayleigh Vaughn, Phoenix Ramirez, Liam Bankston; and a sister, Doris Cosgrove. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie E. and Hazel G. Stockebrand; brother, Orville "Sonny" Stockebrand and wife, Doris; sisters, Vivian Parks and husband, Ray, Leona Maun and husband, Jack; and brother-in-law, Tommy Cosgrove. Visitation will be held on Tues., Apr. 7 from 1 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, KS 67037. Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wed., Apr. 8 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th St. S., Derby, KS 67037. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.