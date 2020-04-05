DERBY-Stockebrand, Elvin Harold 94, died, Thursday, April 2, 2020 at his son's residence. He was a truck driver for Safeway for many years. Elvin is survived by his daughter, Vonnie Vaughn and husband, Mike; son,, Greg Stockebrand and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Greg Vaughn, Nate Ramirez and wife, Dawn, Lesley Vaughn and companion, Bobby Bankston, Gregory Stockebrand and wife, Mary, Brian Stockebrand; great-grandchildren, Bayleigh Vaughn, Phoenix Ramirez, Liam Bankston; and a sister, Doris Cosgrove. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leslie E. and Hazel G. Stockebrand; brother, Orville "Sonny" Stockebrand and wife, Doris; sisters, Vivian Parks and husband, Ray, Leona Maun and husband, Jack; and brother-in-law, Tommy Cosgrove. Visitation will be held on Tues., Apr. 7 from 1 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, KS 67037. Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m., Wed., Apr. 8 at Hillcrest Cemetery, 10102 E. 95th St. S., Derby, KS 67037. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020