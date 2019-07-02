Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvin M. Hatfield. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ARKANSAS CITY-Hatfield, Elvin M. 75, Arkansas City, Kansas, passed away on Friday, 28 June 2019 at Wesley Surgical Intensive Care Unit. The Rosary will be recited 9:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Arkansas City, and will be immediately followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery of Winfield. Father Sam Brand will officiate. Elvin was born 16 March 1944 in Arkansas City, Kansas to Loris Samuel Hatfield and Violet May Hatfield, nee Morton. Elvin was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest sister Nancy June Hatfield nee Burton. While home on a school break, Elvin met Dixie Hatfield nee Floyd, and after a whirlwind courtship, Elvin and Dixie married on 23 December 1966 and celebrated fifty-two years of marriage last December 2018. Two beautiful daughters were born to their union: Dr. Tiffany S. Hatfield-Yee (Stephen) of Columbus, Ohio, and Tabatha T. Hatfield-Lake (Mark) of Arkansas City, Kansas. Grandchildren include; Garrett Stephen Yee, Gianna Giselle Yee, Dirk Hatfield Lake, and Alexandria Olive Lake, respectively. Survivors also include his older brother and sister, Loris Sterling Hatfield and Joan Charlene Hatfield. A scholarship in Elvin's name has been established with the Criminal Justice Department of Cowley College. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are being made through the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory of Arkansas City. Online condolences may be made at

