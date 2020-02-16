Elvin Robert "Bob" Pope Sr.

Pope, Elvin Robert "Bob" Sr. 81, retired Western Resources, Maintenance Foreman, passed away Thurs., February 13, 2020. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Mon. Funeral: 1:30 p.m., Tues. Both at Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Nellie Pope. Survivors: His son, Elvin Robert "Bobby" (Theresa) Pope, Jr.; daughters, Kendra Jaso (Steve Seifert) and Charlotte Pope; grandchildren, Chad Pope, Gary Jaso, Danielle Jaso-Grimm, Nicholas Martinez, Alyssa Pope, Miguel Jaso, Nathan Pope, Devon Pope; and 13 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Shocker Athletics Schlorship Association. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020
