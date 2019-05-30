Elvinia Frances (Cooper) Marling

Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Marling, Elvinia Frances (Cooper) 65, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. Frances was preceded in death by her brother, Leo Wayne Cooper and sister, Virginia Donnie Cooper. Survivors include her children, Jason Talbott, Stacy Lopez, Jeremy Talbott, and Sara Lynne Talbott; siblings, Patsy Cooper, Robert Cooper, Roy cooper, Ruth Kiker, Karen Miles, and Sharon Ashley; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Family Visitation, 6-8 pm, Friday, May 31, and Funeral Service, 2 pm, Saturday, June 1, both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Memorials to Via Christi Hope. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 30, 2019
