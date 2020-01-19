Tinsley, Elwood C. "Woody" 89, Vice President of Sales for Superior Supply, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral Service, 10:30 a.m., Friday, January 24, at Believers Southern Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Ivan and Nora Tinsley; first wife, June; daughter, Lori Ann; sisters, Eileen and Charlotte; brothers, Curtis and Stanley Tinsley; stepdaughter, Kimberlee McElhaney. Survivors: wife, Doris; daughter, Vici (Eric) McClure of Colwich; sister, Fern Stapleman; grandchildren, Joshua, Gabriel and Caitlin McClure; great-grandchildren, Jack, Asher and Mila McClure; stepson, Bradley (Kristyn) McElhaney. Memorials established with American Legion, 401 N. Main, McPherson, KS 67460 and Believers Southern Baptist Church, 13909 W. 21st Street N., Wichita, KS 67235. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020