Vasquez, Elysia Frances Elysia passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born in Wichita on January 28, 1991. She was a Senior Airman in the Kansas Air National Guard. She leaves behind her father, Larry Vasquez, and her mother, Marie Garcia Vasquez, both of Wichita; sisters, Melissa (Jason) Edwards of Moline, KS, Larrissa (TJ) Mills of Forth Worth, TX, Angel Vasquez of Wichita; brother, Michael (Graciela) Moreno of Wichita; niece, Jayden Moreno; nephews, Nicholas (Katie) DeFalco, Christian DeFalco, Dominic DeFalco, Sergio DeFalco, Avery Mills; grandfather, Frank Vasquez; uncle, Frank Vasquez; cousins, Charise and Frank Vasquez, Amy Moore, Angelique Chappell and Alex Garcia. Preceded in death by grandmother, Doris Vasquez, and uncles, Jerry Vasquez and George Garcia. Visitation (with social distancing), 12:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 10, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. A Rosary, Funeral Mass and Burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Memorial established with Suicide Prevention Coalition of Sedgwick County, 635 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2020.