Elysia Frances Vasquez
1991 - 2020
Vasquez, Elysia Frances Elysia passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born in Wichita on January 28, 1991. She was a Senior Airman in the Kansas Air National Guard. She leaves behind her father, Larry Vasquez, and her mother, Marie Garcia Vasquez, both of Wichita; sisters, Melissa (Jason) Edwards of Moline, KS, Larrissa (TJ) Mills of Forth Worth, TX, Angel Vasquez of Wichita; brother, Michael (Graciela) Moreno of Wichita; niece, Jayden Moreno; nephews, Nicholas (Katie) DeFalco, Christian DeFalco, Dominic DeFalco, Sergio DeFalco, Avery Mills; grandfather, Frank Vasquez; uncle, Frank Vasquez; cousins, Charise and Frank Vasquez, Amy Moore, Angelique Chappell and Alex Garcia. Preceded in death by grandmother, Doris Vasquez, and uncles, Jerry Vasquez and George Garcia. Visitation (with social distancing), 12:00 - 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 10, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. A Rosary, Funeral Mass and Burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date. Memorial established with Suicide Prevention Coalition of Sedgwick County, 635 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Service
12:00 - 7:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
Funeral Mass
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
