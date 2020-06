Vasquez, Elysia Frances Elysia passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born in Wichita on January 28, 1991. She was a Senior Airman in the Kansas Air National Guard. She leaves behind her father, Larry Vasquez, and her mother, Marie Garcia Vasquez, both of Wichita; sisters, Melissa (Jason) Edwards of Moline, KS, Larrissa (TJ) Mills of Forth Worth, TX, Angel Vasquez of Wichita; brother, Michael (Graciela) Moreno of Wichita; niece, Jayden Moreno; nephews, Nicholas (Katie) DeFalco, Christian DeFalco, Dominic DeFalco, Sergio DeFalco, Avery Mills; grandfather, Frank Vasquez; uncle, Frank Vasquez; cousins, Charise and Frank Vasquez, Amy Moore, Angelique Chappell and Alex Garcia. Preceded in death by grandmother, Doris Vasquez, and uncles, Jerry Vasquez and George Garcia. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 12; Funeral Mass, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, both at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Memorial established with Suicide Prevention Coalition of Sedgwick County, 635 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com