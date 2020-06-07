Vasquez, Elysia Frances Elysia passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. She was born in Wichita on January 28, 1991. She was a Senior Airman in the Kansas Air National Guard. She leaves behind her father, Larry Vasquez, and her mother, Marie Garcia Vasquez, both of Wichita; sisters, Melissa (Jason) Edwards of Moline, KS, Larrissa (TJ) Mills of Forth Worth, TX, Angel Vasquez of Wichita; brother, Michael (Graciela) Moreno of Wichita; niece, Jayden Moreno; nephews, Nicholas (Katie) DeFalco, Christian DeFalco, Dominic DeFalco, Sergio DeFalco, Avery Mills; grandfather, Frank Vasquez; uncle, Frank Vasquez; cousins, Charise and Frank Vasquez, Amy Moore, Angelique Chappell and Alex Garcia. Preceded in death by grandmother, Doris Vasquez, and uncles, Jerry Vasquez and George Garcia. Rosary, 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 12; Funeral Mass, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, both at Holy Savior Catholic Church. Memorial established with Suicide Prevention Coalition of Sedgwick County, 635 N. Main, Wichita, KS 67203. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.