Reed, Emiley Lynne found eternal rest with family and friends by her side on September 21, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born March 5, 1958 to Raymond and Thelma (Kueffer) Reed in Emporia, Kansas. Emiley had a passion for teaching and spent many years as an Elementary School teacher. She loved helping children and was always thinking of others. In her free time she enjoyed working in her garden and watching the birds. Emiley was immensely proud of her family and left behind many beautiful memories. She will be remembered always as a devoted Nana, loving mother, thoughtful sister and kind friend. She leaves behind her sisters Becky Little (husband Don), Jenny Daugherty (husband Rick) and Sarah Radwan; her daughters Michelle (husband Jerry) and Laura Brown (husband Karl); son Nathan Reichenberger (wife Bailey); 2 beloved grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to . Please send your condolences to

Reed, Emiley Lynne found eternal rest with family and friends by her side on September 21, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born March 5, 1958 to Raymond and Thelma (Kueffer) Reed in Emporia, Kansas. Emiley had a passion for teaching and spent many years as an Elementary School teacher. She loved helping children and was always thinking of others. In her free time she enjoyed working in her garden and watching the birds. Emiley was immensely proud of her family and left behind many beautiful memories. She will be remembered always as a devoted Nana, loving mother, thoughtful sister and kind friend. She leaves behind her sisters Becky Little (husband Don), Jenny Daugherty (husband Rick) and Sarah Radwan; her daughters Michelle (husband Jerry) and Laura Brown (husband Karl); son Nathan Reichenberger (wife Bailey); 2 beloved grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to . Please send your condolences to [email protected] Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 29, 2019

