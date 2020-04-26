Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Ruth Henderson Rude. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Rude, Emily Ruth Henderson retired State Farm Insurance Employee and member of First United Methodist Church, passed away, in her sleep, at her son's home, early, on Thursday morning, April 23, 2020. She was 86 years old. Emily is preceded by: parents John Charles & Pearl Lillian Broers Henderson, husband Edward Leonard Rude & daughter in law, Sandra Brettler. She is survived by 6 children and their spouses: Charles (Chuck) Rude, Mark (Melany), Martin (Cheryl), Steven (Sandra), Cheryl Ulanday (Edwin), and Christa Vazeos. She was a loving grandmother of 10 and a spouse: Emily Ann Rude, Christine Lynn Sponsel (Eric), Noah Charles Rude, Ian Joseph Ulanday, Caleb Rude, Jesse Brettler, Caitlyn Rude, Gunner, Gabriel Rude and Emilea Grace Vazeos. She was a loving great grandmother of 2: Sophia & Emery Sponsel. Because of current community health issuances, a family only graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery, Wichita, Monday, April 27, where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Edward. However, a recording of the service is available to all loved ones on Monday, beginning at 1pm at the link:

Rude, Emily Ruth Henderson retired State Farm Insurance Employee and member of First United Methodist Church, passed away, in her sleep, at her son's home, early, on Thursday morning, April 23, 2020. She was 86 years old. Emily is preceded by: parents John Charles & Pearl Lillian Broers Henderson, husband Edward Leonard Rude & daughter in law, Sandra Brettler. She is survived by 6 children and their spouses: Charles (Chuck) Rude, Mark (Melany), Martin (Cheryl), Steven (Sandra), Cheryl Ulanday (Edwin), and Christa Vazeos. She was a loving grandmother of 10 and a spouse: Emily Ann Rude, Christine Lynn Sponsel (Eric), Noah Charles Rude, Ian Joseph Ulanday, Caleb Rude, Jesse Brettler, Caitlyn Rude, Gunner, Gabriel Rude and Emilea Grace Vazeos. She was a loving great grandmother of 2: Sophia & Emery Sponsel. Because of current community health issuances, a family only graveside service will be held at Old Mission Cemetery, Wichita, Monday, April 27, where she will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Edward. However, a recording of the service is available to all loved ones on Monday, beginning at 1pm at the link: www.dlwichita.com/obituary/emily-rude/ Memorials are with First United Methodist Church: Chancel Choir as well as Television Ministries. Remembrance Celebration will be held for community and congregation at First United Methodist Church when issuances are lifted. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close