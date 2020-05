Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Emma's life story with friends and family

Share Emma's life story with friends and family

Donaldson, Emma Jean Smith 77, former Arkansas City, KS resident passed away May 24, 2020. Viewing 12-5 p.m. June 4th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Graveside service 12 noon June 5th at Riverview Cemetery 1502 N. 15th Arkansas City, KS. Survived by children Brenda Lawrence of OKC, OK, Larry Curry of Arkansas City, KS and Jeffery Jackson of Vernon, AL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store