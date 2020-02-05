MULVANE-Shull, Emma 61, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born March 3, 1958 to Warnie and Mildred (Glenn) Butler in Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents. Emma is survived by her husband of 42 years, James Shull; children, Jessica (Steve) Langholz, Joshua (Audrey Shuping) Shull, and Jeremiah (Abby) Shull; grandchildren, Cecily Shull, Rachael Langholz, and Medrie Shull; and siblings, James (Jan) Butler, Warnetta Gough, JoNell (Troy) Graham, Paul Butler, Phillip Butler, and Tim (Rene) Butler. Visitation: Friday, February 7, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm. Funeral: 2 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020, both at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Inurnment to follow at a later date at Kansas Veteran's Cemetery in Winfield, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219 or the 700 Club, The Christian Broadcasting Network, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23463. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020