Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Carl Svoboda. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Svoboda, Eric Carl age 67, died the 12th of June after a courageous battle with cancer. Eric was born August 23rd, 1951 in Wichita, KS to Laddie and Gladys Svoboda of Wichita, KS. He is survived by his sister Thyra Busch; two children, Jordan Svoboda and Cooper Svoboda; and his granddaughter, Zoe Svoboda. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Zoe Ann Lake Svoboda. Eric graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in 1969 where he participated in football and basketball, lettering in both. After high school he enlisted in to the Army where he was stationed as a clerk in Germany. During his time there, he gained the Army Accommodation Medal. After the military, he went on to attend law school at Washburn. During his time in school, he met Zoe while she was attending nursing school in Topeka, KS. Eric was part of the law board for more than 30 years and was an avid thrift shopper. Eric loved to be with friends and family and could also be found spending time on his porch with a cold beer admiring his pool. He is loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Rest in peace you gentle soul, you are once again reunited with the love of your life smiling over us.

Svoboda, Eric Carl age 67, died the 12th of June after a courageous battle with cancer. Eric was born August 23rd, 1951 in Wichita, KS to Laddie and Gladys Svoboda of Wichita, KS. He is survived by his sister Thyra Busch; two children, Jordan Svoboda and Cooper Svoboda; and his granddaughter, Zoe Svoboda. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Zoe Ann Lake Svoboda. Eric graduated from Bishop Carroll High School in 1969 where he participated in football and basketball, lettering in both. After high school he enlisted in to the Army where he was stationed as a clerk in Germany. During his time there, he gained the Army Accommodation Medal. After the military, he went on to attend law school at Washburn. During his time in school, he met Zoe while she was attending nursing school in Topeka, KS. Eric was part of the law board for more than 30 years and was an avid thrift shopper. Eric loved to be with friends and family and could also be found spending time on his porch with a cold beer admiring his pool. He is loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Rest in peace you gentle soul, you are once again reunited with the love of your life smiling over us. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close