Sandoval, Eric Henry Age 45, passed away on May 23, 2020, born May 26, 1974 to Jose and Wilma Sandoval. Eric "Kiddo" loved riding motorcycles, video games, and his family. He was preceded in death by his son, Brandon Sandoval; father, Jose Sandoval; grandfather, Marion Davidson; and grandmother, Bonnie Davidson. Eric is survived by his mother, Wilma Sandoval; granddaughter, Marcella; aunt and uncle, Beverly and Dennis Myers; aunt, Barbara Davidson; cousin, Michelle and her husband Matt Pagoria; cousin, Ethan Pagoria; and cousin, Dylan Pagoria. Private family service to be held.