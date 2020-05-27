Eric was a wonderful man. He was full of life and always had great stories to tell. I worked with Eric for the past 5 years and got to know him very well. It was a pleasure to work with and get to know him as much as I did. He was always down to talk about motorcycles with me and we told each other plenty of stories about riding. He was well loved and will be greatly missed. I am sorry for your loss. Gone but NEVER forgotten.

John Louthan

Friend