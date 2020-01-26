McRae, Eric Lee born September 2, 1972 in Detroit, passed away January 14, 2020. Self-Employed Owner of Absolute Roofing and a retired UPS employee.Survived by wife, Kendra Carothers; son, Eric McRae; daughter,Makenzie Barker; mother, Mary G. Ferguson McRae; brothers and sisters, Charles, Robert, Sharron and Kenneth McRae and Pat Silmon. Wake Service: 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Jan. 30, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Fri., Jan. 31, St. Mark United Methodist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020