Eric Lee McRae

Guest Book
  • "Eric was a great friend. He will be missed. Rest In Peace."
    - Joey Hutto
  • "I remember going to Heights with Eric & working with..."
    - Tony Madison
  • "Well rest in peace baby brother you done a great job while..."
    - Kenneth McRae
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
McRae, Eric Lee born September 2, 1972 in Detroit, passed away January 14, 2020. Self-Employed Owner of Absolute Roofing and a retired UPS employee.Survived by wife, Kendra Carothers; son, Eric McRae; daughter,Makenzie Barker; mother, Mary G. Ferguson McRae; brothers and sisters, Charles, Robert, Sharron and Kenneth McRae and Pat Silmon. Wake Service: 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Jan. 30, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Fri., Jan. 31, St. Mark United Methodist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020
