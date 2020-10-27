1/1
Wichita, Kansas - Eric John Prichard, age 47, loving son, husband, father, and friend went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 20, 2020. Eric was born in Wichita, KS on May 4, 1973 to Don and Ginger (Jacobs) Prichard. He was a graduate of South High School and Newman University. Eric started wrestling at an early age and developed a passion for the sport. He came back to the city league to teach and coach at Northwest High School for 18 years. The NW wrestling team won 4 straight city league team titles from 2012-2015 and had 13 individual state champions during his tenure. Eric was a father figure to many athletes on his teams. He loved his family and was most passionate about his wife, Erin, and his 2 children, ages 5 and 3 years old. Eric is survived by his wife, 2 children, parents Don and Ginger Prichard; brothers Michael (Jennifer) Prichard and Matthew (Laurel) Prichard; in-laws Tom and Nancy Goodson; brother-in-law Michael Goodson; sister-in-law Allie (Craig) Shakarji; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A private family service will be held. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northwest Wrestling program, 1220 N Tyler, Wichita, KS 67212.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS 67147
316-755-2731
