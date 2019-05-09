Turcotte, Eric Shawn "Turk" 54, of Wichita, passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born to Bonnie Brady and John Turcotte. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Bret Turcotte, Justin Holt. He is survived by his brothers, Paul Turcotte of Neodesha, Casey Holt of Independence, KS; sisters, Christina Kinny of Derby and Serena Sutton of Independence, KS. He is also survived by fianc‚, Susan Anderson, and Laurali, Kyleigh, and Nick. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and his beloved dog, Jojo. Celebration of life 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Mobil Manor Estates Community Building in Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 9, 2019