Sumner, Eric W. Age 58, of Wichita, KS, passed away on July 6, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Eric was born March 11, 1961 to proud parents, Ferris and Norma Sumner. He was a skilled Mechanic and specialized in diesel engines. In 1979, Eric graduated from West High School in Wichita, KS. He enjoyed fixing things, riding motorcycles, especially Motocross, and spending time at the lake camping, boating, and skiing. Eric loved spending time with his family and friends. Surviving to honor his memory is daughter, Erica Jeanne Sumner; granddaughter, Millie Ann Stryker; father, Ferris Sumner; and numerous relatives and friends. He was proceeded in death by his grandparents; mother, Norma Sumner; brothers, Kelly Sumner and Marcus Sumner. A Celebration Of Life will be held at, Horseshoe Shelter Sedgwick Co Park, Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at 2:00 pm.



