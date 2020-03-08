Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erin Elizabeth (Lang) Crumb. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

PITTSBURG-Crumb, Erin Elizabeth (Lang) passed away peacefully at her home on March 4, 2020. She was born January 26, 1981 in Pittsburgh, Pa. She was the oldest of five siblings born to Patrick Vincent and Melisa Ann Lang of Wichita, KS. Erin was married to Benjamin A Crumb and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Brooklyn Ainsley Crumb. Erin graduated from Mount de Chantal Visitation Academy in Wheeling, WV, and received her bachelors' degree in Fashion marketing from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. For many years she was a much loved and respected professional in the fashion industry and was put to great use with customers at her job and even unsolicited advice to her family. Erin was tall, beautiful; blue eyed, and had a sensitive soul. She was a huge animal lover. Erin loved all things quirky, vintage and cute. Her greatest love and achievement was getting to be a mother. She had much love for her daughter, Brooklyn and husband, Ben. Their family home in Pittsburg, KS was truly Erin's safe place and sanctuary. She is survived by her husband and daughter; her parents; siblings, Sean (Cassidi) Lang of Tulsa, OK, Kelly (Nathan) Johnson of Wichita, KS, Connor (Chloe Guttman) Lang of Wichita, KS, and Patrick (Taylor Ellis) Lang of Kansas City, MO. Also surviving is her grandmother, Elizabeth Dittloff of Wichita KS; and nieces and nephews, Riley and Knox Lang, Samuel and Hannah Johnson, and Eloise Lang. Erin was preceded in death by grandparents, John F. & Mary Y. Lang of Pittsburgh, PA and grandfather, Robert C. Dittloff of Pompton Plains, NJ. Memorials in Memory of Erin may be made to: Women's Renewal House, 606 E Atkinson St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

