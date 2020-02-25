Wedan, Erland Richard "Dick" Age 96, passed away February 22, 2020, born March 5, 1923 to George and Signe Wedan. Dick served in the US Army and retired, Sr. Vice President of Financial MasterCard Credit Services for First National Bank-Wichita. Had a passion for all automobiles and was active in the Wichita area car dealerships. Dick was a song leader, Lay preacher, Deacon, and taught Sunday school for, Wellington Place Baptist, Faith Baptist, Immanuel Baptist, and Grace Connections Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Bonnie; parents; 1 brother; and 4 sisters. Dick is survived by sons, Dale (Jill) Wedan, Joe (Julie) Wedan, and Doug (Michele) Wedan; grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley, Matt, Randi, Nate, and Tim; and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Connections Church. Funeral service will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Grace Connections Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020