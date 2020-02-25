Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erland Richard "Dick" Wedan. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Wedan, Erland Richard "Dick" Age 96, passed away February 22, 2020, born March 5, 1923 to George and Signe Wedan. Dick served in the US Army and retired, Sr. Vice President of Financial MasterCard Credit Services for First National Bank-Wichita. Had a passion for all automobiles and was active in the Wichita area car dealerships. Dick was a song leader, Lay preacher, Deacon, and taught Sunday school for, Wellington Place Baptist, Faith Baptist, Immanuel Baptist, and Grace Connections Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Bonnie; parents; 1 brother; and 4 sisters. Dick is survived by sons, Dale (Jill) Wedan, Joe (Julie) Wedan, and Doug (Michele) Wedan; grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley, Matt, Randi, Nate, and Tim; and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Connections Church. Funeral service will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Grace Connections Church.



Wedan, Erland Richard "Dick" Age 96, passed away February 22, 2020, born March 5, 1923 to George and Signe Wedan. Dick served in the US Army and retired, Sr. Vice President of Financial MasterCard Credit Services for First National Bank-Wichita. Had a passion for all automobiles and was active in the Wichita area car dealerships. Dick was a song leader, Lay preacher, Deacon, and taught Sunday school for, Wellington Place Baptist, Faith Baptist, Immanuel Baptist, and Grace Connections Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Bonnie; parents; 1 brother; and 4 sisters. Dick is survived by sons, Dale (Jill) Wedan, Joe (Julie) Wedan, and Doug (Michele) Wedan; grandchildren, Jamie, Ashley, Matt, Randi, Nate, and Tim; and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grace Connections Church. Funeral service will be held 11:00am, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Grace Connections Church. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close