Moreno, Erlinda age 94, Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt, ended her earthly journey and was united with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Visitation will be 1-8 pm Wednesday, March 25, a family only funeral service will be held 10 am Thursday, March 26, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. A public celebration of her life will be held at a future date. She was born October 14, 1925 to Maria and Fidel Flores in Halstead. She was the second born of 10 sisters and brothers. She loved all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. Erlinda strongly believed in the Lord and the power of prayer. She is preceded in death by her sons, Jesus, Ronald; her mother and father; brothers, Crescencio and Arthur Flores; sisters, Raquel Silva, Molly Rosales and Marta Villa. She is survived by her children, Steven, Michael (Marcy), William (Trinea), Robert (Debbie), Olga Garcia, Mario (Shelly), George (Tina), Armando (care provider), Linda, Adams, Margaret Moreno and Lisa (Paul) Hernandez; brothers, James Flores (Juanita), Elias Flores (Helen), and Daniel Flores; sister, Maryann Garibay; 27 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Heartland Hospice, 2872 N Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2020