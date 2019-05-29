Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erlyn Craigg "Earl" Kunc. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Kunc, Erlyn Craigg "Earl" of Wichita passed away at his home on May 2nd at the age of 55. He was a lifelong construction worker and jack of all trades. He loved fast cars and was a former member of the Corvette Club. He is survived by his loving parents, Bowman and Mary Elizabeth Kunc; stepdaughters, Andrea, Kristen and Lauren Bush; granddaughter, Henley Howard; brother-in-law, Steve Maupin; niece, JaNa Maupin; and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Maupin; and former wife, Deanna Friend. A memorial service will be held June 2nd at 2pm at Central Riverside Park.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019

