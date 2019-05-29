Erlyn Craigg "Earl" Kunc

Kunc, Erlyn Craigg "Earl" of Wichita passed away at his home on May 2nd at the age of 55. He was a lifelong construction worker and jack of all trades. He loved fast cars and was a former member of the Corvette Club. He is survived by his loving parents, Bowman and Mary Elizabeth Kunc; stepdaughters, Andrea, Kristen and Lauren Bush; granddaughter, Henley Howard; brother-in-law, Steve Maupin; niece, JaNa Maupin; and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Maupin; and former wife, Deanna Friend. A memorial service will be held June 2nd at 2pm at Central Riverside Park.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019
