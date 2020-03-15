Canady, Erma Jean has moved on to be with our lord, just short of her 93rd birthday. Born: April 1, 1927, in Peoria, Illinois, to James and Arnie Little. She passed quietly and peacefully, on March 7, 2020. She leaves behind siblings: Marjorie Little, Maggie Warr, and Melvin Little, all of Peoria, Illinois; children: Shirley Childers and Sylvester Canady, both of Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by mother: Artie, father: James Sr., sister: Dorothy Evans, and brother: James Little Jr. Erma moved from Peoria to Springfield, Illinois in 1964, then to Wichita, Kansas in 1969. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for over 30 years, then volunteered at Riverside hospital, for 15 years in the senior agency, doing odd jobs. She had numerous charities, and was a faithful church member of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. She loved knitting, big puzzles, word search and coloring books. She leaves numerous grandchildren, greats, and great-greats. She will forever be in our hearts and prayers.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020