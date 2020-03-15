Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma Jean Canady. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Canady, Erma Jean has moved on to be with our lord, just short of her 93rd birthday. Born: April 1, 1927, in Peoria, Illinois, to James and Arnie Little. She passed quietly and peacefully, on March 7, 2020. She leaves behind siblings: Marjorie Little, Maggie Warr, and Melvin Little, all of Peoria, Illinois; children: Shirley Childers and Sylvester Canady, both of Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by mother: Artie, father: James Sr., sister: Dorothy Evans, and brother: James Little Jr. Erma moved from Peoria to Springfield, Illinois in 1964, then to Wichita, Kansas in 1969. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for over 30 years, then volunteered at Riverside hospital, for 15 years in the senior agency, doing odd jobs. She had numerous charities, and was a faithful church member of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. She loved knitting, big puzzles, word search and coloring books. She leaves numerous grandchildren, greats, and great-greats. She will forever be in our hearts and prayers.

Canady, Erma Jean has moved on to be with our lord, just short of her 93rd birthday. Born: April 1, 1927, in Peoria, Illinois, to James and Arnie Little. She passed quietly and peacefully, on March 7, 2020. She leaves behind siblings: Marjorie Little, Maggie Warr, and Melvin Little, all of Peoria, Illinois; children: Shirley Childers and Sylvester Canady, both of Wichita, Kansas. She was preceded in death by mother: Artie, father: James Sr., sister: Dorothy Evans, and brother: James Little Jr. Erma moved from Peoria to Springfield, Illinois in 1964, then to Wichita, Kansas in 1969. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for over 30 years, then volunteered at Riverside hospital, for 15 years in the senior agency, doing odd jobs. She had numerous charities, and was a faithful church member of Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. She loved knitting, big puzzles, word search and coloring books. She leaves numerous grandchildren, greats, and great-greats. She will forever be in our hearts and prayers. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close