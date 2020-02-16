Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma L. Wulz. View Sign Service Information Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-722-2100 Memorial service 3:00 PM Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11800 West Highway 54 Wichita , KS 67209 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Wulz, Erma L. 100, born September 5th 1919 in Bison, KS, one of eight children to Henry and Nellie Kleweno. She graduated from Bison High School in 1937 and then attended Wichita Business College with her sister, Berniece. There she met another student, Ralph Wulz from Hunter, OK. They were married on March 2, 1938 and made their home in Wichita. Her husband devoted most of his career to the City of Wichita, where he retired as City Manager (from 1969-1976). Erma was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wulz, in 1988; parents; two brothers; four sisters. She is survived by sister, Francis Helms, of Nathrop, CO; 4 children, Dan Wulz, Nita Mark, Nellie Wolf, and Sherry (Jim) Orchard; 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Erma was an avid reader of non-fiction; a gardener who loved flowers, especially roses; seamstress who made many clothes; and cook of many delicious family dinners. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206. Memorial service will be held 3:00 pm Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary, followed by burial service at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020

