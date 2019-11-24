Coffey, Erma Palango (101) passed away November 21, 2019. Pasquale and Emma Palango welcomed their fifth child, Erma on August 20, 1918 in Franklin, Kansas. Orphaned at age 10, Erma lived with her older siblings before entering Ursuline Academy in Paola, Kansas. The nuns quickly recognized her extraordinary intelligence and her lifelong curiosity for knowledge. Under the loving guidance of the Ursuline nuns, Erma was instilled with the gifts of deep faith, humility, charity, and service to others. After earning a teaching certificate from Pittsburgh State, Erma married Daniel Coffey and raised 6 children in Wichita, Kansas. Her hobbies included sewing, playing tennis, solving crossword puzzles, cooking homemade Italian meals for family and priests and attending Adoration and daily Mass. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita was well served by Erma's involvement with altar societies, RCIA, and teaching ESL. Erma is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Dan; her daughter, Patricia; her great-grandson, Jude Gudenkauf; and son-in-law, Gordon Tuthill. Erma is survived by 5 devoted children: Mary Lu Tuthill, Dan (Dianne) Coffey, Kathy (Patrick) O'Shaughnessy, Erma (Robert) Blick, and Colleen (Tom) Dondlinger. She had 19 adoring grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren who will fondly remember her as "Queen". The entire Coffey family will be forever grateful to her wonderful caregivers: Thelma and Samaree Arnold and Amber Davis. Services will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford Lane, Wichita, KS. 67206. The rosary will be Monday, November 25, at 6:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 26, at 11:00 am. Memorial donations can made online in honor of Erma Coffey: Women's Initiative Network, www.wichitawin.org; Newman University, www.newmanu.edu; Bridget's Cradles, www.bridgetscradles.com; Catholic Charities, www.catholiccharitieswichita.org. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019