Busby, Ermadee M. 86, homemaker, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond Busby, and son, Kirby Busby. Survived by daughters, Ann Sanders, Ren‚ Roy, Dana Bennett; sons, Michael (Sonya) Busby, Paul Busby; daughter-in-law, Cindy Busby; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Rosary, 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 16; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 17, both at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (Schulte), 11000 Southwest Blvd., Wichita. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019