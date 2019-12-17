Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest H. Moulos. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Moulos, Ernest H. Attorney at Law, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ernie was born Aug. 31, 1945 in Wichita, Ks, where he attended St. Anthony grade school, East High School and a graduate of WSU, then on to Washburn University. He practiced law in the area for 4 decades. Ernie loved traveling the U.S. to see the best of American horse racing. He was also a big Cleveland Browns fan. He will be missed by all of us. Survivored by his wife, Kay; sons, Peter A. Moulos and Nicholas H. (Kim) Moulos; sister, Beth (John) Smith; beloved generations of nieces, nephews and friends. Service will be held at St. Anthony Church, Wed., Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.; burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is set with ALS Assoc. Mid America Chapter.

