Johnson, Ernest Homer 85, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Wichita, Kansas. Born to Barnie Johnson, and Alice Baldwin on February 3, 1935 in Alva, Oklahoma. He found the love of his life in Wichita, Diane, and they married on July 5, 1958. They made a home in Andover, living in the town for nearly 50 years, where he had hoped to keep it a small, loving community. He worked as an engineer for Boeing for 35 years, and spent 4 years in the National Guard. Ernie kept himself busy, even after retirement, often small creek fishing, hunting, or camping. He enjoyed reading about history, as his own history was important to him. He will be remembered as a loving, humble man, who would always put others before himself. Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Diane; and his parents, siblings, John, Barney, Martha, Evelyn and Eddie. He is survived by his children; daughter Kristi Fleming (Larry); daughter Julie Cohen (Jeff); son Joel Johnson (Gretchen); daughter Carrie Buffington. He was blessed with 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was beloved by many friends and family. Services for Ernest will be held graveside, Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Bruno Township Cemetery in Andover, KS. Calvary Methodist ministries request that a face mask be worn during service.



