Tousley, Ernest Lee 78, retired Attorney and former KFDI Ranch Hand, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held in Newkirk, OK, date pending. He was preceded in death by parents, Dale Tousley and Violet Karnes; son, Ricky D. Tousley; sisters, Beverly Tally and Bonnie Jean Taylor; and step-parents, Bonnie Lou Tousley and Kenneth Karnes. Survivors include companion, Naola Weber and "best friend", Libbi; daughter, Patti (Scott) Eleeson; and grandchildren, Stephanie (Tyler) O'Connor and Connor Eleeson. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019