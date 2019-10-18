Fincher, Ernest R. "Fat Ernie" 59, owner of Fat Ernie's Restaurant, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Monday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 2:00pm, Tuesday, First Pentecostal Church. Preceded in death by his father, James Fincher, survivors include his wife Cindy, of 38 years; mother, Joann Fincher; sons, James Fincher, Ernie Fincher, Jr., daughter, Nakeya Reed; and 8 grandchildren. Memorials to the . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019