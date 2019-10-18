Ernest R. "Fat Ernie" Fincher

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest R. "Fat Ernie" Fincher.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
First Pentecostal Church
Notice
Send Flowers

Fincher, Ernest R. "Fat Ernie" 59, owner of Fat Ernie's Restaurant, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Monday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 2:00pm, Tuesday, First Pentecostal Church. Preceded in death by his father, James Fincher, survivors include his wife Cindy, of 38 years; mother, Joann Fincher; sons, James Fincher, Ernie Fincher, Jr., daughter, Nakeya Reed; and 8 grandchildren. Memorials to the . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.