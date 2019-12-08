Spriggs, Ernest "Wayne" 63, Experimental Flight Test Pilot, died Friday, December 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, December 13, 2019, at Pathway Church. Preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Darlene Olmstead. Survived by his father, Ernest Albert (Twee) Spriggs; wife, Jennifer Beth Spriggs; daughters, Shenna (Jeff) Coates, Andrea (Matt) Smith, Ashley Thomas, Linsey (Nick) Walker; son, Scott Spriggs; sister, Cindy (Frank) Artiles; 15 grandchildren; in-laws, Gene and Janet Carlson. Wayne was a passionate pilot, husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed playing and writing music and playing strategic board games. A memorial has been established with: Doc's Friends, PO Box 771089, Wichita, KS 67277. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019