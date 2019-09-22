Espernola Fort

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Espernola Fort.
Service Information
Central Avenue Funeral Service
2703 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-652-7397
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Avenue Funeral Service
2703 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67214
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Claver (Holy Savior Catholic Church)
1209 N. Indiana
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Fort, Espernola 92, Passed away Sept. 19, 2019. She was born to Charlie and Annie Marie Taylor on July 19, 1927 in Floydada, TX. She is survived by her brother Charles (Gracie) Taylor of Lubbock, TX; daughter Patricia (Bill) Proctor; grandson Antoine Agnew (Martin Millis); granddaughter Carmen Proctor. She is preceded in death by her husband L.C. Fort and daughter Wanda Hannah. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Fri. Sept 27th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Peter Claver (Holy Savior Catholic Church) 1209 N. Indiana, Wichita, KS. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.