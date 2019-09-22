Fort, Espernola 92, Passed away Sept. 19, 2019. She was born to Charlie and Annie Marie Taylor on July 19, 1927 in Floydada, TX. She is survived by her brother Charles (Gracie) Taylor of Lubbock, TX; daughter Patricia (Bill) Proctor; grandson Antoine Agnew (Martin Millis); granddaughter Carmen Proctor. She is preceded in death by her husband L.C. Fort and daughter Wanda Hannah. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Fri. Sept 27th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central, Wichita, KS. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday Sept. 28, 2019 at St. Peter Claver (Holy Savior Catholic Church) 1209 N. Indiana, Wichita, KS. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019