Schmidt, Estella M. Estella Marie (Linder) Schmidt passed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on September 22, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on May 24, 1925 in Meade County, Kansas, the first daughter of Ellis and Esther (Brock) Linder. Following the death of her father in 1929, the family moved to Montezuma, Kansas to live with her grandparents, James and Esther Brock. Estella was baptized in the M.E. Church (Montezuma) in 1937 and graduated from Montezuma High School. She married Orville Schmidt of Montezuma on March 18, 1945. They initially resided and started their family in Dodge City, KS, but eventually moved to Wichita, KS in 1951 where she remained the rest of her life and called home. She was a very proud and devoted homemaker, raising 5 active sons. When time allowed, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, and embroidery. Sometime after her youngest started school, Estella began work at Macy's Downtown, retiring after nearly 20 years. She was a kind, generous, faithful, and hardworking soul who will be sorely missed by all. Estella was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James McCoy Lasater and LeRoy Jerome Linder; sisters, Gladys Irene Linder and Betty Jo (Linder) Franklin; and her loving husband of 51 years, Orville Schmidt. Survivors include her sons, Roy Gene Schmidt (Marilyn Lindvig) of Concord, CA, James Dean Schmidt (Janice Sue) of Wichita, KS, Dr. Michael Jay Schmidt (Vicki) of Topeka, KS, Robert Alan Schmidt (Christina) of Wichita, and Kenny Lee Schmidt of Wichita; nine grandchildren, Nicole Dibben, Matthew Schmidt, Jonathan (Taryn) Schmidt, Tyler (Lindsey) Schmidt, Alyssa (Scott) Dunaway, Breck (Mary) Schmidt, Alaina Schmidt, Andrew Schmidt and Madeline Schmidt; eight great-grandchildren, Eliott, Francesca, William, Oliver, Finley, Scarlett, Aria and Clark. Visitation will be Monday, September 30 at Downing & Lahey West, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita, KS starting at 9:30 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society or American Diabetes Association (see website). Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at

