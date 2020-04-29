Brenneman, Esther "Joan" (Roberts) 89, retired Administrative Assistant for NCR passed away on Aptil 13, 2020 in Hesston, Kansas. Born on October 20, 1930 in Sedgwick, Kansas to Ernest E. and Mildred L. (Miller) Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Rex D. Brenneman; sisters, Genevieve Olin and Wilma Tousignant; brothers, Tom Roberts and Maurice Roberts. Survived by her son, Michael K. (Moira) Brenneman; daughters, Rhonda Kay Voth and Sherrie (Terry) Brenneman; brothers, Ralph Abston and Larry Abston; sister, Tressa Suffield; grandchildren, Rex Voth, Kayla Jo Voth, Hayden Brenneman-Francis, Olivia Brenneman-Francis; her beloved companion, Gene Miller. Private services to follow at a later date. Suggested Memorials: The Halstead Historical Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 29, 2020