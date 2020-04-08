Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther E. Gemas. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DERBY-Gemas, Esther E. 96, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. A private service will be held at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Wichita, with burial to follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend, Esther Evelyn Gemas (née Hibbard) was born, the second of nine children, in 1923 in rural Arkansas. She graduated from high school in 1941. Esther moved to Wichita, Kansas, in 1941 and worked at The Boeing Company, where she built airplanes for the World War II effort. She married U.S. Army Private James Gemas in 1946. After his honorable discharge, the couple moved to James' hometown of Newark, NJ in 1946. Their son, James A., was born a year later. Esther moved back to Wichita with her family in 1951. She worked on the assembly line as a riveter at Boeing from 1951 until her retirement in 1986. Esther had a strong work ethic and stayed active and independent during her long life. She grew many flowers, plants and vegetables at her home. She enjoyed walking and spending time outdoors. She was known for her quilts, throws, knitted and crocheted creations. Esther greatly enjoyed and cherished the time she spent with her son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family and friends. Esther was a kind and doting grandmother and great-grandmother. Esther was a fan of traveling; she took cruises and tours to places such as Alaska and Europe. She was a devout member of the Eastern Orthodox Christian Church and attended services regularly with Wichita's Holy Trinity, Saint Mary and Saint George Orthodox Christian congregations. Esther was an amazing cook; her Greek baklava was famous. Esther is survived by her daughter-in-law Mary Jo Gemas, her grandchildren Nicholas Gemas (Modester), Heather Gemas and Jil Whitfield (Matt), and her great-grandchildren William, Sophia, Stella, James and Nicholas. Esther is also survived by her sister Wandella Brewer, her brothers Thurman Hibbard and Bob Hibbard, her nephews, nieces, cousins, and many dear family and friends.



