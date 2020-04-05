Richardson, Esther Josephine 98, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born in Hutchinson, Kansas to Harry and Ora (Wells) Cline. Esther was a long time member of Central Church of Christ. A retired IRS Clerk, she was an active golfer, bowler, gardener, artist and loved playing cards and games. She enjoyed traveling. Preceded in death by her husband J. Mark Richardson, parents Harry and Ora, foster parents Wilford and Reka Clothier of Sylvia, Kansas. Survived by her children Terry Jo Thompson, Lenexa, KS, Tom Clothier of Moundsville, WV, Kim A. Santellan of Wichita, KS, 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020