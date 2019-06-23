Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Joy (Longenecker) Cummins. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Cummins, Esther Joy (Longenecker) 87, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, El Dorado, KS. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, July 8, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church. Born in Wichita, Esther attended East High School and graduated in 1950. She then attended College of Emporia graduating in May 1954. She began employment as Christian Education Director at First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City where she met her husband, Bill who was the basketball coach at the Community College. In August of 1960 the family moved to El Dorado, KS where Bill became basketball coach at Butler Community College. Esther taught piano and violin lessons in the home. Esther was organist at First Presbyterian Church from 1971 to 1987. In 1979 she took the position of Administrative Assistant for the Nursing Department at Butler Community College and retired from that office in 1990. In the fall of 2000 Bill and Esther moved to Wichita and in December, she lost Bill to ALS. She joined Grace Presbyterian Church in January 2001, and immediately joined the Steamer Sunday School class, Bell Choir, the tutoring program, the sewing ministry, and the Arts Team. Some of her quilted works can be found throughout the church. Esther will be remembered for her quilting and sewing projects. She made and gave many quilts to her children and grandchildren besides the church. She belonged to Prairie Quilt Guild and Mu Phi Epsilon music fraternity. Esther enjoyed attending musical events and playing bridge. The last couple years of her life she enjoyed the company of her good friend Charles Hinshaw. Preceded in death by her husband and parents. Survived by her sisters, Mary (Mac) Smith, Marge McCabe; children, Janet (Tom) Rhoads, Jim (Susie) Cummins, Barbara (Pat) Gladd; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. A memorial has been established with: Grace Presbyterian Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

Cummins, Esther Joy (Longenecker) 87, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, June 24, 2019, at Sunset Lawns Cemetery, El Dorado, KS. Memorial Service will be at 10:00 am, Monday, July 8, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church. Born in Wichita, Esther attended East High School and graduated in 1950. She then attended College of Emporia graduating in May 1954. She began employment as Christian Education Director at First Presbyterian Church in Dodge City where she met her husband, Bill who was the basketball coach at the Community College. In August of 1960 the family moved to El Dorado, KS where Bill became basketball coach at Butler Community College. Esther taught piano and violin lessons in the home. Esther was organist at First Presbyterian Church from 1971 to 1987. In 1979 she took the position of Administrative Assistant for the Nursing Department at Butler Community College and retired from that office in 1990. In the fall of 2000 Bill and Esther moved to Wichita and in December, she lost Bill to ALS. She joined Grace Presbyterian Church in January 2001, and immediately joined the Steamer Sunday School class, Bell Choir, the tutoring program, the sewing ministry, and the Arts Team. Some of her quilted works can be found throughout the church. Esther will be remembered for her quilting and sewing projects. She made and gave many quilts to her children and grandchildren besides the church. She belonged to Prairie Quilt Guild and Mu Phi Epsilon music fraternity. Esther enjoyed attending musical events and playing bridge. The last couple years of her life she enjoyed the company of her good friend Charles Hinshaw. Preceded in death by her husband and parents. Survived by her sisters, Mary (Mac) Smith, Marge McCabe; children, Janet (Tom) Rhoads, Jim (Susie) Cummins, Barbara (Pat) Gladd; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild. A memorial has been established with: Grace Presbyterian Church. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close