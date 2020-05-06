Hildreth, Esther M. 92, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at the Jim Wood Home in Hatch, New Mexico. She was born on December 29, 1927 in Olmitz, Kansas to Adolph and Anna Bartonek. Esther is survived by her daughter Clarissa McClintock (Rex), granddaughter Autumn Long (Roger), nephew Alan Bartonek (Linda). She was preceded in death by her husband Loyd of 49 years. Esther was a beautician in Wichita, Ks until 2009 when she moved to New Mexico to be with her family. She owned several Beauty Salons during her 40-year career in Wichita (Esther's Hairstyling). Esther was active in the Legion of Mary Society at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and belonged to the Red Hat Ladies Group. She liked to paint as well as gardening. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.



