Esther Marie Kanady (1937 - 2019)
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Asbury Church
2801 W 15th St N
Wichita, KS
Kanady, Esther Marie 82, passed away October 16, 2019. She taught in the Wichita School System for many years. She is survived by her sister Verna Higby; niece Joy Taylor; great-nephews, Armand Panazzo, Robert and Anthony Ortega. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Jessie Kanady; sister, Donna Riner. Visitation will be today from 12 pm until 7 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, 67214. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 pm at Asbury Church, 2801 W 15th St N, Wichita, KS 67203. A memorial has been established in her name with Asbury Church. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019
