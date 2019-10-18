Kanady, Esther Marie 82, passed away October 16, 2019. She taught in the Wichita School System for many years. She is survived by her sister Verna Higby; niece Joy Taylor; great-nephews, Armand Panazzo, Robert and Anthony Ortega. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Jessie Kanady; sister, Donna Riner. Visitation will be today from 12 pm until 7 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway, Wichita, 67214. Funeral service will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 pm at Asbury Church, 2801 W 15th St N, Wichita, KS 67203. A memorial has been established in her name with Asbury Church. To sign a guest book, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 18, 2019