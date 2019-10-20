Esther May Friesen

Friesen, Esther May 89, retired South High School Custodian, passed away Tuesday, October, 15, 2019. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service: 1:30 p.m., Monday, Bethel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Byerlee and 3 brothers. Survivors include her son, Alan (Luciann) Chapman; daughter, Sue (Roddy) Bledsoe; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Bethal Baptist Church and Good Grief of Kansas. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019
