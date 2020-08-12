1/1
Ethel Anita Overstake
Overstake, Ethel Anita 67, died Saturday, August 8, 2020. Viewing will be from 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral Service will be private. Ethel loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an active member of Faith Baptist Church of Andover. Ethel was a retired para-professional for Martin Elementary School in Andover where she had worked for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Bill" Overstake; parents, William "Bill" and Marcella Cummings. Survived by her daughters, Megan (Justin) Neel of Wichita, KS, Gina (Tyson) Branizor of Kearney, MO; 4 grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Faith Baptist Church of Andover, 417 W. Central Ave., Andover, KS 67002. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
