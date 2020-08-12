Overstake, Ethel Anita 67, died Saturday, August 8, 2020. Viewing will be from 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral Service will be private. Ethel loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was an active member of Faith Baptist Church of Andover. Ethel was a retired para-professional for Martin Elementary School in Andover where she had worked for many years. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard "Bill" Overstake; parents, William "Bill" and Marcella Cummings. Survived by her daughters, Megan (Justin) Neel of Wichita, KS, Gina (Tyson) Branizor of Kearney, MO; 4 grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: Faith Baptist Church of Andover, 417 W. Central Ave., Andover, KS 67002. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
