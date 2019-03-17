Heath, Ethel "Naomi" passed away March 9, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1929 in Greenfield Missouri. She is preceded in death by her parents, Todd Bigelow and Hazel Bigelow; brothers, Walt, Leon, Owen, Glenn, and Paul Bigelow; sisters, Juanita Bigelow, Jane Shrewsberry, and Jewel Watsabaugh. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service, 2 pm, Saturday, March 23, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S. Topeka. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019