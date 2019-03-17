Ethel "Naomi" Heath

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel "Naomi" Heath.

Heath, Ethel "Naomi" passed away March 9, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1929 in Greenfield Missouri. She is preceded in death by her parents, Todd Bigelow and Hazel Bigelow; brothers, Walt, Leon, Owen, Glenn, and Paul Bigelow; sisters, Juanita Bigelow, Jane Shrewsberry, and Jewel Watsabaugh. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service, 2 pm, Saturday, March 23, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S. Topeka. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Funeral Home
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon