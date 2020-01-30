Ethel Mae McKamey

McKamey, Ethel Mae 93, went to be with the lord on January 28, 2020. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday, January 20 at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral: 10:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Derby Church of Christ, Derby, 225 N Derby Ave, Derby. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Cecil Vern; parents William and Dona Galloway; 8 siblings and many more friends and family. She is survived by her sons: Cecil Wayne (Debbie), Vernon Dale (Kathryn), 5 grandkids, 10 great-grandkids, 4 great-great-grandkids and a large amount of friends and family. Although she is gone she will never be forgotten.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020
