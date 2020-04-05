Ethelyne Mavis Wrench "Brick" Callstrom (1919 - 2020)
Callstrom, Ethelyne "Brick" Mavis Wrench 100 plus, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at LakePoint Nursing Home where she resided for several months. Private family services will be held. Ethelyne was born June 24, 1919 to James Otis and Lena Margaret Wrench in Ottawa, Kansas. She married Martin Callstrom in Ottawa on October 5, 1941. Martin passed away May 12, 1979. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, Otis; and sisters, Winifred Zimmerman, Virginia Mies and Jean Lofgreen; nephews, Roger Sealy and Donald Wrench; and grandson, Robert Callstrom, Jr. She is survived by her son, Bob (Judy) Callstrom; grandchildren, Jenny (Tony) Callstrom Garcia, Chris (Tiffany) Callstrom, Jon (Ashley) Callstrom, Jake (Brenda) Callstrom and Mike (Katrina) Callstrom; and 18 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: Union Rescue Mission. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020
