OVERLAND PARK - Bloedel, Etna Sue 95, died July 3, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born May 23, 1925, in Electra, Texas, the only child of Fred and Esther Garner Lusk. Sue graduated from high school in Borger, Texas at age 16 and attended Texas Tech for one year. She then enrolled at St. Anthony's School of Nursing in Amarillo. She met her true love, Bill Bloedel, toward the end of her schooling and the two eloped April 10, 1946, keeping their marriage a secret until her graduation because nursing students could not be married. After a move to Lawrence, Kansas, the couple settled in Wichita where Bill could pursue his education in aeronautical engineering. Sue worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for 32 years, most of them in the neonatal ICU. They built a spacious, comfortable home themselves in rural Derby and lived there happily for 50 years. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Bill. Surviving are her children: Carol Hornung and her husband Bill of Overland Park; Bill Bloedel, Jr. and his wife Elin of Winfield; and Katy Alcala and her husband Joe of Wichita. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Bob Hornung, Andy Hornung, Matthew Hornung, Penny Derochick, Carrie Helmer, Patrick Bloedel, Molly Jones, Holly Arnold, and Monique Alcala. She also had 25 great- grandchildren whom she adored. Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral will be held at St. Mary's Catholic. Church in Derby. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wichita. Those who wish to remember Sue in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Catholic Community Hospice, 9740 W. 87th St., Overland Park, KS 66212