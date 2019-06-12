MAIZE-Miller, Etta Jane 87, died Friday, June 7, 2019. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, June 14, 2019, at Osborn Township Cemetery, Mayfield, KS. Etta was a licensed cosmetologist for 65 years. Preceded in death by her parents, William Robert and Floral Leon Tucker; infant son, Dustin B. Vance; stepson, Mark A. Miller. Survived by her husband, Paul Gordon Miller of Maize; daughters, Etta Jill (John Mark) Gay of Wichita, Pamela J. (Peter M.) Hay of Davies, FL; sister, Barbara L. Davis of Wichita; grandchildren, Matthew A. (Amanda) Clark of FL, Erin J. (Jordan) Wieber of Wichita, Kate M. Crow of Andover; great-grandson, Aidan Crow; two stepdaughters, Julie A (Robert) Smith of TX, Susan J. (Terri) Barefield of GA; stepsons, Steven J. (Cathy) Miller of TX and Jerry Vance of Independence, MO. A memorial has been established with Shriners Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019